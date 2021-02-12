Karnataka PUC II exam timetable released, check schedule

The pre-university exam will be held from May 24. Representational image/ file

Karnataka PUC 2 exam 2021: The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has released the final timetable of pre-university certificate (PUC) annual examination. The pre-university (class 12) exams will be conducted from May 24 to June 16.

Meanwhile, the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams are scheduled to held from June 14 to 25.

Karnataka PUC II exam 2021: Check date sheet

May 24: History

May 25: Karnataka Music, Hindustani Music

May 26: Geography

May 27: Psychology, Basic Maths

May 28: Logic

May 29: Hindi

May 31: English

Jume 1: Information Technology, Retail, Auto Mobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness

June 2: Political Science, Computer Science

June 3: Biology, Electronics

June 4: Economics

June 5: Home Science

June 7: Business Studies, Physics

June 8: Optional Kannada

June 9: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabi, French

June 10: Sociology, Chemistry

June 11: Urdu, Sanskrit

June 12: Statistics

June 14: Accountancy, Maths, Education

June 15: Geology

June 16: Kannada.

PUC II final exam timetable: How to check

Step 1 – Visit the official website – pue.kar.nic.in

Step 2 – On the homepage find the link ‘final time table of II PUC May 2021 examination’ under examination section

Step 3- Open the link, a new window will open

Step 4 – On the new window scroll down to find datesheet, download.

The schools for classes 9, 10, first and second year Pre-University students were started from February 1 in the state.