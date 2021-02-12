Karnataka PUC II exam timetable released, check schedule

February 12, 2021 8:11:00 pm
Karnataka PUC 2 exam 2021: The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has released the final timetable of pre-university certificate (PUC) annual examination. The pre-university (class 12) exams will be conducted from May 24 to June 16.
Meanwhile, the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams are scheduled to held from June 14 to 25.
Karnataka PUC II exam 2021: Check date sheet
May 24: History
May 25: Karnataka Music, Hindustani Music
May 26: Geography
May 27: Psychology, Basic Maths
May 28: Logic
May 29: Hindi
May 31: English
Jume 1: Information Technology, Retail, Auto Mobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness
June 2: Political Science, Computer Science
June 3: Biology, Electronics
June 4: Economics
June 5: Home Science
June 7: Business Studies, Physics
June 8: Optional Kannada
June 9: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabi, French
June 10: Sociology, Chemistry
June 11: Urdu, Sanskrit
June 12: Statistics
June 14: Accountancy, Maths, Education
June 15: Geology
June 16: Kannada.
PUC II final exam timetable: How to check
Step 1 – Visit the official website – pue.kar.nic.in
Step 2 – On the homepage find the link ‘final time table of II PUC May 2021 examination’ under examination section
Step 3- Open the link, a new window will open
Step 4 – On the new window scroll down to find datesheet, download.
The schools for classes 9, 10, first and second year Pre-University students were started from February 1 in the state.
