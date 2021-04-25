Karnataka PUC II exam schedule out, practical exams from April 28 onwards

The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka will conduct the practical exams for the Pre-University Course (PUC)-II as per the schedule. The PUC II practical exam dates and guidelines for conducting the practical examination have been released.

As per the official notice, the board will conduct the PUC II practical exams from April 28 to May 18, 2021, and the respective college colleges will need to register online after the examination. Similarly, Karnataka PUC II theory examinations are scheduled to be held from May 24 to June 16 and SSLC (class 10) exams from June 21 to July 5, 2021.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar Tuesday confirmed that SSLC exams will be held in the state, as scheduled before, from June 21 to July 5. Meanwhile, the Minister added that a continuous and comprehensive evaluation programme will be the deciding factor for the promotion of students from classes 1 to 9.

“Students (of classes 1 to 9) must not be asked to physically attend the examinations. The evaluation and the result announcement must be a tool, only for assessing the learning capabilities of the children. Unachieved learning outcomes will be addressed as part of the bridge course during the commencement of next academic year,” he explained.

The state government has also decided to provide summer holidays for high school teachers from June 15 to July 14. However, Suresh Kumar clarified that these decisions were “subjected to revision as per the directions of the State Government from time to time as per Covid-19 protocols.”