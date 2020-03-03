Karnataka PUC II exam begins tomorrow, check last minute strategy

Karnataka PUC II exam 2020: Over six lakh students will appear for the Karnataka pre-university certificate or PUC annual examination that is scheduled to begin from Wednesday, March 4, 2020. The examination will begin with History, Physics on March 4, and will conclude on March 23 with English.
Last year, a total of 6.90 lakh students appeared for the PUC II examinations, and around 68 colleges witnessed 100 per cent pass percentage.
Karnataka PUC II exam 2020: Check these last-minute tips
Hall ticket: The students need to carry hall ticket along with ID proof (Aadhaar). Candidates should keep in mind that if they fail to carry this, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall in any case.
Items banned: Do not carry electronic gadgets inside the exam hall such as mobile phones or any other communication devices.
Examination centre: Check the address of your examination centre properly before leaving for the exam in order to avoid last-minute rush.
Positive attitude: Students must stay calm and maintain a positive frame of mind to perform well in the examination. Do not ponder about the leftover topics, just take a deep breath and have faith in your preparations.
Karnataka PUC II exam 2020: Date sheet
March 4: History, Physics, Basic Maths
March 5: Tamil/Telugu/Malayalam/Marathi/Arabic/French
March 6: Karnataka music/Hindustani music
March 7: Business studies/sociology/chemistry
March 9: Information technology retail/automobile/health care/ beauty and wellness
March 10: Urdu
March 11: Optional Kannada/accountancy/mathematics
March 12: Geography
March 13: Education
March 14: Psychology/electronics/computer science
March 16: Logic/geology/education/home science
March 17: Economics / Biology
March 18: Hindi
March 20: Sanskrit
March 21: Political Science/ Statistics
March 23: English
