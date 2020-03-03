Karnataka PUC II exam begins tomorrow, check last minute strategy

Karnataka PUC II exam 2020 will begin with History, Physics on March 4. Representational Image/ file Karnataka PUC II exam 2020 will begin with History, Physics on March 4. Representational Image/ file

Karnataka PUC II exam 2020: Over six lakh students will appear for the Karnataka pre-university certificate or PUC annual examination that is scheduled to begin from Wednesday, March 4, 2020. The examination will begin with History, Physics on March 4, and will conclude on March 23 with English.

Last year, a total of 6.90 lakh students appeared for the PUC II examinations, and around 68 colleges witnessed 100 per cent pass percentage.

Karnataka PUC II exam 2020: Check these last-minute tips

Hall ticket: The students need to carry hall ticket along with ID proof (Aadhaar). Candidates should keep in mind that if they fail to carry this, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall in any case.

Items banned: Do not carry electronic gadgets inside the exam hall such as mobile phones or any other communication devices.

Examination centre: Check the address of your examination centre properly before leaving for the exam in order to avoid last-minute rush.

Positive attitude: Students must stay calm and maintain a positive frame of mind to perform well in the examination. Do not ponder about the leftover topics, just take a deep breath and have faith in your preparations.

Karnataka PUC II exam 2020: Date sheet

March 4: History, Physics, Basic Maths

March 5: Tamil/Telugu/Malayalam/Marathi/Arabic/French

March 6: Karnataka music/Hindustani music

March 7: Business studies/sociology/chemistry

March 9: Information technology retail/automobile/health care/ beauty and wellness

March 10: Urdu

March 11: Optional Kannada/accountancy/mathematics

March 12: Geography

March 13: Education

March 14: Psychology/electronics/computer science

March 16: Logic/geology/education/home science

March 17: Economics / Biology

March 18: Hindi

March 20: Sanskrit

March 21: Political Science/ Statistics

March 23: English

