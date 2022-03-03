Karnataka PUC-II datesheet revised to avoid clash with JEE Main, check new schedule

Karnataka 2nd PUC exam timetable 2022: The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, has announced a revised datesheet for PUC-II, class 12 board exam 2022. This decision has been taken to avoid clashes with the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022. Candidates can check and download the new PUC exams timetable through the official website — pue.kar.nic.in.

As per the notification, the PUC-II exams which were scheduled to begin from April 16 will now commence from April 22. The JEE Main session 1 exams are scheduled to be held from April 16 to 21, 2022.

Karnataka PUC-II: Revised datesheet

Friday, April 22- Logic, Business Studies

Saturday, April 23- Hindi

Monday, April 25- Economics

Tuesday, April 26- Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry

Wednesday, April 27- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French

Thursday, April 28- Kannada, Arabic

Saturday, April 30- Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science

Monday, May 2- Geography, Biology

Wednesday, May 4- English

Friday, May 6- Mathematics, Education, Basic Maths

Saturday, May 7- Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science

Monday, May 9- History, Physics

Wednesday, May 11- Political Science, Statistics.

How to check the official notification:

Step 1: Visit the official website — pue.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Find the ‘Bulletin’ section on the homepage, and click on the link that reads ‘Draft time table for II PUC April/May 2022 annual examination’.

Step 3: A PDF will open in a new window.

Step 4: The new datesheet is available in Kannada on page two of the PDF and in English on page three.

Step 5: Save the PDF for future reference.

The Karnataka PUC-II exams will be conducted in the morning shift from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. This is the draft timetable, as per the notification. In case of any discrepancy, students should reach out to the board authorities as soon as possible.