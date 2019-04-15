Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Pass percentage likely to go higher

Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Results 2019 LIVE Updates: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will declare the results of pre-university (PUC) exams on Monday, April 15. Students who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official websites from 11 am.
Students need to secure 35 per cent marks to clear the PUC exam. Candidates will need to score a minimum of 70 marks in the language papers and 30 marks each in individual subjects for a total of 210 out of 600 marks to be declared pass.
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2019: How to check
The 2nd PUC results will be available at the official websites- kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. The candidates will get their results latest by 12 noon. To check the result, candidates can visit the official website and open the result link. The link will be activated once the result is announced.
KAR 2nd year PUC result: Pass percentage to go higher
Following the last year's trend, the pass percentage of this years's exam is also expected to go higher. Last year, the overall pass percentage stood at 59.56 which was higher than previous year's 52.38 per cent. Among districts, Dakshin Kannada had topped followed by Udipi in 2018.
KAR PUC II results: What does PUC stand for?
PUC is equivalent to class 11 and 12 exams. It stands for Pre-University Certificate and is conducted by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB).
Kar PUC II resulsts: When were the exams conducted?
The II PUC exams were conducted from January 7, 2019 to January 19, 2019 in two shifts. Morning shift began at 9 am and ended at 12:15 while the afternoon shift began at 2 pm and concluded at 5:15 pm.
KAR PUC II result: When will it be declared?
“The PUC II results will be announced on April 15 at 11 am. The students can check the results through the official websites- kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in after 12,” said PU education director C Shikha. The colleges will publish the results on April 16, the official told indianexpress.com.
KAR PUC II results: How to download?
Step 1: Visit the official websites- kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: Enter registration, roll number, date of birth
Step 4: Results will appear on screen
KAR PUC II result: Where to check?
The results will be available at all the official websites- kseeb.kar.nic.in, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, and karresults.nic.in
KAR PUC II exam: What is passing criteria?
To clear the PUC exam, candidates need to secure 35 per cent aggregate marks. Students will need to score a minimum of 70 marks in the language papers and 30 marks each in individual subjects for a total of 210 out of 600 marks.
Who appeared for KAR PUC exams?
This year, around 8.41 lakh students have registered for the SSLC exam, while 6.73 lakh students for the PU II exam. Last year the PU II exam result was declared on April 30, while SSLC on May 7, 2019.
What is Karnataka PUC exam?
Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) conducts preuniversity exams each year for the first and second year which is equivalent to class 11 and class 12 exams