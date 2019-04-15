Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Pass percentage likely to go higher

Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Results 2019 LIVE Updates: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will declare the results of pre-university (PUC) exams on Monday, April 15. Students who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official websites from 11 am.

Students need to secure 35 per cent marks to clear the PUC exam. Candidates will need to score a minimum of 70 marks in the language papers and 30 marks each in individual subjects for a total of 210 out of 600 marks to be declared pass.

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2019: How to check

The 2nd PUC results will be available at the official websites- kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. The candidates will get their results latest by 12 noon. To check the result, candidates can visit the official website and open the result link. The link will be activated once the result is announced.