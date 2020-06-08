Karnataka PUC English exam to be held on June 18, SSLC from June 25

The state government had initially decided to conduct exams as per schedule. (Representational image) The state government had initially decided to conduct exams as per schedule. (Representational image)

The Department of Pre-University Education on Monday announced the date for the remaining English paper of pre-university certificate or PUC examinations. The exam, which was postponed due to the nationwide lockdown will now take place on June 18 from 10:15 to 1:30 pm.

The date was agreed upon in a meeting of higher officials, which also included Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar. “The exams for English paper of PUC will be held on June 18,” he was quoted as saying in a statement released by the concerned department.

The statement also mentioned that the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams, which was also postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will now be held from June 25 till July 4. The class 10 exams were initially scheduled to be held from March 27 till April 9.

Last month in a meeting with the department of public instructions, Kumar discussed the feasibility and precautionary measures of conducting exams in the coronavirus pandemic.

The state government had initially decided to conduct exams as per schedule. However, they have to roll back their order after many criticised their decision to continue with the schedule even when all other states, CBSE and CISCE have deferred the exam dates.

