Karnataka PUC 2nd Year supplementary exam results 2021 declared: How to check

Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Results 2021: The Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) today released the second-year pre-university (II PU equivalent to Class 12) supplementary examination results. The result is hosted on the website — karresults.nic.in. The PU II supplementary exam was held in August-September.

As per reports, about 18,414 students from 5546 colleges in the state had appeared for the second PUC examination in nearly 187 examination centres.

Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Results 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

It is advisable to students to keep a copy of this scorecard saved for future reference.

The annual exam result was out on July 20 and as many as 2,239 students have secured full marks (600/600) this year after the evaluation process. Of the total 6,66,497 students registered for II PUC exams, 95,628 have secured distinction scores as evaluation considering marks of SSLC, I PU, and II PU (internals).

This year, the annual exam was not held and the students’ performance was calculated by considering 45 per cent weightage from marks scored for SSLC (class 10), 45 per cent from I PU marks and 10 per cent from the internal assessment marks of II PU.