Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Result soon at karresults.nic.in, here’s how to check scorecards

Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Department of Pre-University Education (PUE) will release the result of PU-II or class 12 Karnataka board exams 2022 today. The result will be announced via press conference at 11 am. Candidates can check their results at the official website – karresults.nic.in
The Karnataka PUC II examinations were conducted from April 16 to May 4, 2022 between 10:15 am to 1:30 pm in a centre-based mode.
Last year, the board examination was cancelled due to COVID-19 cases however this year the Karnataka board exams were successfully conducted by following all the protocols. An overall pass percentage of 100 per cent was recorded by the board.
As many as 2,239 students had secured full marks (600/600) after the evaluation process. Of the total 6,66,497 students registered for PUC exams, 95,628 candidates secured distinction scores as evaluation considering marks of SSLC, I PU, and II PU.
For students who have a query regarding the PUC II results, which will be declared today, the department has given a help desk number. Such students can contact department help-line phone number: 080- 23311330
All students will get their results as SMS on the mobile number registered while enrolling in the Students Achievement Tracking System (SATS). Students can also check the result by sending an SMS: KAR12<ROLLNUMBER> to 56263
Step 1: Visit the official link of DPUE.
Step 2: Click on the ‘know my registration number’ tab
The details made available on the portal include the name of the candidates, their parents and registration, and student numbers, which would enable them access to their results.
This year the examination was held in an offline pen and paper mode by following the COVID guideline which was provided by the Government of India.
