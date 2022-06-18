Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Result soon at karresults.nic.in, here’s how to check scorecards

Karnataka PUC 2nd Results 2022 Live: Candidates can check their results at the official website - karresults.nic.in (Graphics by Angshuman Maity)

Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Department of Pre-University Education (PUE) will release the result of PU-II or class 12 Karnataka board exams 2022 today. The result will be announced via press conference at 11 am. Candidates can check their results at the official website – karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka PUC II examinations were conducted from April 16 to May 4, 2022 between 10:15 am to 1:30 pm in a centre-based mode.

Last year, the board examination was cancelled due to COVID-19 cases however this year the Karnataka board exams were successfully conducted by following all the protocols. An overall pass percentage of 100 per cent was recorded by the board.

As many as 2,239 students had secured full marks (600/600) after the evaluation process. Of the total 6,66,497 students registered for PUC exams, 95,628 candidates secured distinction scores as evaluation considering marks of SSLC, I PU, and II PU.