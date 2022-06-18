Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Result soon at karresults.nic.in, here’s how to check scorecards

scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 18, 2022
By: Education Desk | New Delhi
Updated: June 18, 2022 9:21:18 am
karnataka puc results 2021, puc result 2021, puc result 2021 karnataka, puc results 2021, karnataka puc 2nd results 2022,Karnataka PUC 2nd Results 2022 Live: Candidates can check their results at the official website - karresults.nic.in (Graphics by Angshuman Maity)

Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Department of Pre-University Education (PUE) will release the result of PU-II or class 12 Karnataka board exams 2022 today. The result will be announced via press conference at 11 am. Candidates can check their results at the official website – karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka PUC II examinations were conducted from April 16 to May 4, 2022 between 10:15 am to 1:30 pm in a centre-based mode. 

Last year, the board examination was cancelled due to COVID-19 cases however this year the Karnataka board exams were successfully conducted by following all the protocols. An overall pass percentage of 100 per cent was recorded by the board.

As many as 2,239 students had secured full marks (600/600) after the evaluation process. Of the total 6,66,497 students registered for PUC exams, 95,628 candidates secured distinction scores as evaluation considering marks of SSLC, I PU, and II PU.

Live Blog

Karnataka 2nd year PUC results 2022 live updates: Check result at karresults.nic.in

09:21 (IST)18 Jun 2022
Helpline number for queries related to Karnataka 2nd year PUC results

For students who have a query regarding the PUC II results, which will be declared today, the department has given a help desk number. Such students can contact department help-line phone number: 080- 23311330

09:10 (IST)18 Jun 2022
Students will get PUC results on registered mobile number as SMS

All students will get their results as SMS on the mobile number registered while enrolling in the Students Achievement Tracking System (SATS). Students can also check the result by sending an SMS: KAR12<ROLLNUMBER> to 56263

08:58 (IST)18 Jun 2022
Do not know your registeration number? Follow these steps

Step 1: Visit the official link of DPUE.

Step 2: Click on the ‘know my registration number’ tab

The details made available on the portal include the name of the candidates, their parents and registration, and student numbers, which would enable them access to their results.

08:56 (IST)18 Jun 2022
When were the Karnataka PUC-II 2022 exams conducted?

The Karnataka board examinations were conducted between April 16 to May 4, 2022. This year the examination was held in an offline pen and paper mode by following the COVID guideline which was provided by the Government of India.

08:40 (IST)18 Jun 2022
Karnataka 2nd year PUC results today

The Department of Pre-University Education (PUE) will release the result of PU-II or class 12 Karnataka board exams 2022 today. Candidates will be able to check their results at the official website – karresults.nic.in

The government decided to give 35 per cent grace marks to candidates who were repeating the board exam. Over 76,000 candidates registered for the exam in 2021, fall into the grace marks category. All those students who had appeared for the examinations can check their respective results at the official website — karresults.nic.in.

