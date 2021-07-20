scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Results 2021 LIVE Updates: All regular, repeater students to be promoted

Karnataka PUC 2nd Result 2021, KSEEB Board 2nd Year PUC Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Once declared, students can check their results at the official website – karresults.nic.in. The government has decided to give 35 per cent grace marks to candidates repeating the board exam.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: July 20, 2021 1:21:37 pm
Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Results 2021 LIVE Updates: The Department of Pre-University Education (PUE) will declare the result of PU-II or class 12 Karnataka board exams today at 4:30 pm. Students can check their results at the official website – karresults.nic.in.

The Karnataka state government had decided to promote all candidates without conducting examinations, in the wake of the Covid-19 situation. A special evaluation criterion was devised to calculate the 2nd year PUC results. As per the criteria, 45 per cent weightage will be given to marks scored for SSLC (class 10), 45 per cent to I PU marks and 10 per cent to the internal assessment marks of II PU.

Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Results 2021: When and where to check

The government has decided to give 35 per cent grace marks to candidates repeating the board exam. Over 76,000 candidates who have registered for the exam this year fall into this category.

Last year, the overall pass percentage was 69.20 with the Science stream at 67.28 per cent, Commerce at 65.52 per cent, and Arts at 41.27 per cent. Among districts, Udupi had topped in 2020. Around 5.95 lakh students had registered for the Karnataka PUC exams this year.

Live Blog

Karnataka 2nd year PUC results LIVE updates: Check result at karresults.nic.in

13:14 (IST)20 Jul 2021
Result to be based on special evaluation criteria

The aggregate marks for each student for II PU will be calculated by considering 45 per cent weightage from marks scored for SSLC (Class 10), 45 per cent from I PU marks and 10 per cent from the internal assessment marks of II PU

13:09 (IST)20 Jul 2021
Karnataka PUC 2nd Year exams were cancelled this year

13:04 (IST)20 Jul 2021
Karnataka PUC 2nd Year result to be announced today

The Department of Pre-University Education (PUE) will declare the result of PU-II or class 12 Karnataka board exams today. The result will be announced at 4:30 pm. Students can check their results at the official website – karresults.nic.in.

