Tuesday, July 14, 2020
COVID19
Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Result to be released today, check these websites

Karnataka Board PUC 2nd Result 2020, KSEEB 2nd Year PUC Results 2020 Karnataka at karresults.nic.in LIVE Updates: A total of 5.95 lakh students who had appeared in the class 12 exams will get their results through the website- karresults.nic.in. According to the board, the result will be released at 11:30 am.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 14, 2020 8:11:24 am
Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Result 2020 Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Result 2020 LIVE: Check result at karresults.nic.in. Representational image/ file

Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Results 2020 LIVE Updates: The results of Karnataka Pre-University Education (PUE) or PU-II class 12 exams will be announced on Tuesday, July 14. A total of 5.95 lakh students who had appeared in the class 12 exams will get their results through the website- karresults.nic.in. According to the board, the result will be released at 11:30 am.

Like other boards, the PUC II exam was also affected due to COVID-19 pandemic. The only remaining paper (English) which was originally scheduled to be held on Mach 23, was conducted on June 18.

Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Result 2020 LIVE: Check update in Hindi 

Once released, the students can check the results through the website mentioned above. Click on the result link on the website. Enter registration or roll number. PU II result will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for further reference. The students can also get their result via Umang app.

Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Results 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Result to be available at karresults.nic.in, check updates 

08:10 (IST)14 Jul 2020
Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Result today

Around 5.95 lakh students who had appeared in the Karnataka board class 12 exam will get their results on July 14. The result will be released at 11:30 am. The students can check the results on the board’s official website karresults.nic.in. The candidates can also check the result via Umang app

Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Result 2020 Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Result LIVE: Check result at karresults.nic.in. Representational image/ photo by Ralph Alex Arakal 

Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Results 2020 LIVE: The overall pass percentage was recorded at 61.73 per cent last year. Among streams, science students had recorded 66.58 passing percentage, commerce had 66.39 and arts had 50.53.

The department had declared the PUC 1 results earlier in May, in which around 6.53 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam.

