Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Result to be released today, check these websites

Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Result 2020 LIVE: Check result at karresults.nic.in. Representational image/ file Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Result 2020 LIVE: Check result at karresults.nic.in. Representational image/ file

Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Results 2020 LIVE Updates: The results of Karnataka Pre-University Education (PUE) or PU-II class 12 exams will be announced on Tuesday, July 14. A total of 5.95 lakh students who had appeared in the class 12 exams will get their results through the website- karresults.nic.in. According to the board, the result will be released at 11:30 am.

Like other boards, the PUC II exam was also affected due to COVID-19 pandemic. The only remaining paper (English) which was originally scheduled to be held on Mach 23, was conducted on June 18.

Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Result 2020 LIVE: Check update in Hindi

Once released, the students can check the results through the website mentioned above. Click on the result link on the website. Enter registration or roll number. PU II result will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for further reference. The students can also get their result via Umang app.