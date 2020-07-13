Karnataka PUC II results 2020: Date and Time

Around 5.95 lakh students had registered for the Karnataka PUC exams this year. Around 5.95 lakh students had registered for the Karnataka PUC exams this year.

The Department of Pre-University Education (PUE) will declare the result of PU-II or class 12 Karnataka board exams on July 14. State education minister S Suresh Kumar confirmed this development to indianexpress.com.

#Karnataka II PUC results to be announced at 11.30 am tomorrow (July 14), Education Minister @nimmasuresh confirms. The last paper (English) — originally scheduled to be held on March 23 — was held on June 18. @IndianExpress @ieeducation_job pic.twitter.com/qJ4yFVbWBr — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) July 13, 2020

Around 5.95 lakh students had registered for the Karnataka PUC exams this year. The exams were disrupted by Covid-19 and were postponed midway from its initial schedule. The pending exams were conducted in June under proper social distancing guidelines.

To ensure social distancing during exams, additional 13,528 rooms were arranged across centres in the state apart from the 23,064 rooms in which all exams were held before the lockdown began.

Once declared, candidates can check their results at kseeb.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and result.bspucpa.com. Students can also get their results via an online portal- SuVidya, result.bspucpa.com.

They can also get themselves registered here at indianexpress.com for the same. In order to complete the registration, one needs to fill the box below.

In Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2019, the overall passing percentage was recorded at 61.73 per cent. Among streams, science students had recorded 66.58 passing percentage, commerce had 66.39 and arts had 50.53.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd