Karnataka PUC II exams to commence from May 24

Karnataka PUC 2 exam 2021: The second year pre-university (class 12) exams in Karnataka will be held from May 24, and will be continued till June 10, Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said on Friday, as reported by news agency ANI. The minister earlier announced the dates of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams which will be conducted from June 14 to 25.

The state government also decided to commence the full day classes for class 9, 10, and first and second year Pre-University students from February 1.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam will be held from 24th May to 10th June: S Suresh Kumar, State Education Minister — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021

The schools and PUC colleges across the state were shut due to COVID-19 pandemic since early last year. Earlier starting from January 1, the education department had reopened the class 10 and second-year PUC (class 12) students, along with Vidyagama programme for students from standards six to nine with the schools functioning for half day.

Suresh Kumar said that on an average 75 per cent attendance had been reported in second PUC classes, while it was 70 per cent in class 10, under Vidyagama classes it recorded 45 per cent attendance.