Karnataka KSEEB PUC 1 results 2020 not tomorrow, check release date and time

Karnataka KSEEB PUC 1 results 2020: The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka will not declare the result for the first year pre-university (PUC) examination on Friday, March 27, 2020. The results will be released after April 14, due to lockdown in states amid coronavirus pandemic, said director M Kangavalli.

The circular earlier mentioned that the results will be released on March 27, 2020. “The evaluation process is over but the school staff is required to tabulate the results, which is not possible due to shutdown. The PUC result date will be decided after the lockdown gets over,” the official said.

Karnataka PUC 1 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites- pue.kar.nic.in, pue.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on any one link Servier 1/2/3

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using registration number and date of birth

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The last PUC II examination — scheduled on March 23 — was postponed last week. The state government has also postponed the SSLC examinations scheduled to commence from March 29, 2020.

States, including the central boards have rescheduled their class 10, 12 examination and evaluation process till March 31. The National Testing Agency has also put on hold the JEE Main that was scheduled to begin from April 5.

