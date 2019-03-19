Toggle Menu
Karnataka PUC 1 result declared, how to downloadhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/karnataka-puc-1-result-declared-how-to-download-bspucpa-com-5633206/

Karnataka PUC 1 result declared, how to download

Karnataka PUC 1 result declared. The schedule for supplementary exams for the first year PUC has also been released.

BSPUCPA, bspucpa.com, karnataka puc result, karnatka class 11 result, banagalore south puc result, board exam result, karnataka board, karnataka puc result, india result, manabadi, education news
Karnataka PUC 1 result declared at bspuca.com (Representational Image)

Karnataka PUC 1 result: The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka has declared the result for the first year PUC examination at its official website, bspupca.com. The first year PUC exams were held in January and February 2019.

Meanwhile, the schedule for supplementary exams for first year PUC has also been released. The supplementary exams are for those students who could not clear a subject in the first attempt. The exams will begin on April 25 and conclude on May 10, 2019.

Karnataka PUC 1 result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, bspucpa.com
Step 2: Pn the homepage, click on any one link Servier 1/2/3
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using registration number and date of birth
Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates need to download their result and take print out for future reference.

Karnataka PUC 1 result: Supplementary datesheet

The result has been declared on BSPUCPA only. The Bengaluru South Pre-University Colleges Principals’ Association (BSPUCPA) is the preeminent professional association for principals

Don't Miss
Read Nitin Gadkari's obituary on Manohar Parrikar
With Ganga Yatra, Priyanka Gandhi steers Cong’s poll boat in Uttar Pradesh

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 CBSE schools to be organised into ‘hubs of learning’
2 Students protest against JNU bid to tweak BA admission rule
3 BITSAT 2019: Online application process ends March 20, know how to apply