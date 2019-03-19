Karnataka PUC 1 result declared, how to download

Karnataka PUC 1 result: The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka has declared the result for the first year PUC examination at its official website, bspupca.com. The first year PUC exams were held in January and February 2019.

Advertising

Meanwhile, the schedule for supplementary exams for first year PUC has also been released. The supplementary exams are for those students who could not clear a subject in the first attempt. The exams will begin on April 25 and conclude on May 10, 2019.

Karnataka PUC 1 result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, bspucpa.com

Step 2: Pn the homepage, click on any one link Servier 1/2/3

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using registration number and date of birth

Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates need to download their result and take print out for future reference.

Karnataka PUC 1 result: Supplementary datesheet

The result has been declared on BSPUCPA only. The Bengaluru South Pre-University Colleges Principals’ Association (BSPUCPA) is the preeminent professional association for principals