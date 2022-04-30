scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 30, 2022
Karnataka PUC 1 2022 result declared: Here’s how to check

The candidates who appeared for the Pre-University Certificate (PUC) first year exam can check their result on the official website — dkpucpa.com.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
April 30, 2022 4:37:41 pm
Karnataka PUC I, Sarkari examThe PUC I exam was held on April 30, 2022. (Representative image)

The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has announced the results for Pre-University Certificate (PUC) first year exam on April 30, 2022. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result on the official website — dkpucpa.com.

Karnataka PUC 1 2022 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — dkpucpa.com

Step 2: On the website, click on the arrow under the link of ‘click here for your result’.

Step 3: Key in your registration number and date of birth, and click on ‘go’.

Step 4: PUC 1 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the result for future reference.

Students should ensure that all personal and factual details provided in their scorecard are correct.

Recently, the Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, had released a revised datesheet for PUC-II, class 12 board exam 2022. This decision has been taken to avoid clashes with the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022. As per the notification, the PUC-II exams which were scheduled to begin from April 16 will now commence from April 22. The JEE Main session 1 exams are scheduled to be held from April 16 to 21, 2022. The Karnataka PUC-II exams will be conducted in the morning shift from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm.

