Karnataka postpones practical exams for II PUC students

The Karnataka government on Sunday decided to postpone practical examinations for students of second-year PUC (pre-university college), scheduled to be held across the state from April 28. However, theory examinations will be held as planned from June 21 to July 5.

#Karnataka govt decides to postpone practical exams for second-year PUC students (equivalent to Grade 12) in the wake of #CovidSecondWave. Exams should be conducted after theory exams are completed, Education Minister @nimmasuresh clarified. @IndianExpress @ieeducation_job — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) April 25, 2021

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that the decision to postpone practical exams was taken based on several requests made by stakeholders concerned with the process. “The department of pre-university education (DPUE) has decided to act on requests from parents, teachers, and students to postpone practical exams in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 situation in the state,” he explained.

However, the minister clarified, “The practical exams will be conducted soon after the annual theory exams get over.” He further advised students not to get distracted by the change in schedule, and instead be prepared better for the upcoming annual examinations.

Karnataka has been reporting over 25,000 daily new infections in the last few days as the active caseload in the state has risen to over 2.35 lakh. While 1716 deaths have been reported this month, with a week left, 1093 of them have taken place in Bengaluru alone.

As per the official notice, the board was to conduct the PUC II practical exams from April 28 to May 18, 2021, and the respective college colleges had to online after the examination. Similarly, Karnataka PUC II theory examinations were scheduled to be held from May 24 to June 16 and SSLC (class 10) exams from June 21 to July 5, 2021.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister on Tuesday had confirmed that SSLC exams will be held in the state, as scheduled before, from June 21 to July 5. Meanwhile, the Minister added that a continuous and comprehensive evaluation programme will be the deciding factor for the promotion of students from classes 1 to 9.