Karnataka Police Recruitment 2026: Apply for over 1700 posts at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KEA will conduct written examination for the direct recruitment of Armed Police Constable. (image: ai generated)

The Karnataka State Police (KSP) has invited applications for 1,600 Armed Police Constable (CAR/DAR) posts across the state. The recruitment drive includes 1,421 vacancies under the General Karnataka division and 179 vacancies under the Kalyana Karnataka division. Interested candidates can submit their applications online from June 22 through the official Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) portal at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

The written examination for these posts will be conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) and is scheduled to be held on September 6, 2026 between 10:30 am and 12 pm.

Karnataka Police Recruitment 2026: Eligibility

Candidates who have passed PUC or Class 12 or equivalent from a recognised board or institution are eligible to apply. Candidates must possess the marks card of PUC/12th or equivalent examination on or before the last date of application submission.