Karnataka Police Recruitment 2026: Apply for over 1700 posts at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

The Karnataka State Police (KSP) has invited applications for 1,600 Armed Police Constable (CAR/DAR) posts across the state. The recruitment drive includes 1,421 vacancies under the General Karnataka division and 179 vacancies under the Kalyana Karnataka division. Interested candidates can submit their applications online from June 22 through the official Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) portal at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
The written examination for these posts will be conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) and is scheduled to be held on September 6, 2026 between 10:30 am and 12 pm.
Candidates who have passed PUC or Class 12 or equivalent from a recognised board or institution are eligible to apply. Candidates must possess the marks card of PUC/12th or equivalent examination on or before the last date of application submission.
Candidates who have appeared for the qualifying examination and are awaiting results are not eligible. The minimum age is 18 years and the maximum age is 33 years as on July 22, 2026. Candidates must also have studied Kannada as a first or second language at the SSLC level or have passed the Kannada language examination conducted by KEA.
Follow these steps to fill the application form:
Step 1: Visit the official KEA portal at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea
Step 2: Click on the active recruitment link for Armed Police Constable (CAR/DAR) 2026
Step 3: Register using your mobile number and email ID
Step 4: Fill in personal and educational details
Step 5: Upload photograph and signature in JPEG format
Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit the form
Step 7: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference
Selected candidates will receive a pay scale of Rs 37,500 to Rs 76,100 per month. The last date to submit the online application is July 22, 2026.
Age relaxation rules apply for reserved categories: the government has notified a one-time relaxation of 5 years in the upper age limit, with an additional 3-year relaxation for ex-servicemen on top of their length of military service. As per existing government orders, 10% of posts are reserved for ex-servicemen under direct recruitment, with eligibility also extended to dependent family members of ex-servicemen who died in service or were permanently disabled.
Candidates should note that the last date for fee payment is July 24. General candidates are required to pay Rs 500 while the rest of the candidates, application fee is Rs 250.