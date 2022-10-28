Karnataka PGCET 2022: KEA extends application date to October 29; check how to apply

Karnataka PGET 2022: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Thursday extended the date for registration of Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 for admissions to MBA, MCA, ME and MTech courses to October 29 before 4 pm. Candidates can register at the official website — kea.kar.nic.in.

Aspirants who did not apply earlier, who applied but did not declare, those who have submitted the fees but did not complete the admission process have the chance to apply now.

Karnataka PGET 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website — kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on admission tab on the top, a drop down menu will appear.

Step 3: Click on PGCET 2022 and then the admission link.

Step 4: Enter your credentials such as login id/registered number, password and security captcha.

Step 5: Once registered, enter your details and upload the necessary documents. Pay the application fees and submit the form.

Step 6: Download and save the application form for future reference.

Advertisement

The earlier deadline to apply was October 26. The admission tickets will be available for download from November 7.

The examination for ME, MTech and MArch will be conducted on November 19 between 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm, and it will be of 100 marks. The MCA and MBA exam for admission to first year will be held between 10:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm, respectively. Both papers will be 100 marks each.