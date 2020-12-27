Karnataka PGCET mock seat allotment result declared, here’s what’s next

Karnataka PGCET mock allotment result: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) released the mock seat allotment result for PGCET today at the official website, karnataka.gov.in. Those who are allotted seats can seek admission to MB, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch courses. Candidates can check their allotted seats at kea.kar.nic.in and can change, reorder, delete and add their choice of course of college before the deadline.

“Mock test is only to help candidates familiarize and show them the course and college allotted to them and it should be in no way presumed that sam seat and college will be allotted to them in actual allotment of seats. Because candidates have the option of changing the priority of options entered by them after mock allotment,” as per the official notice.

READ | Top Colleges in India | Top 10 management institutes | Top law colleges | Best Medical colleges in India | Top universities in India

Karnataka PGCET mock allotment result: Candidates can check their result by following these steps –

Step 1: Visit the website

Step 2: Click on mock allotment result

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

Candidates’ who have not been allotted any seat in the mock allotment, should verify the options entered by them and are advised to enter more options to which they are interested and eligible, as per the official notice.

Emerging courses to pursue: Virology | Actuarial science | Pharma Marketing | FinTech | Coronavirus | Robotics | Healthcare Engineering | Cyber Security | Data Science | Petroleum and Energy | Design Strategy | Business analytics | Digital auditing | Digital marketing | Luxury management | Machine learning | Gaming Industry | Product design | Transport mobility design | IoT and social media