Karnataka PGCET mock allotment result declared: How to check online

Karnataka PGCET mock allotment result: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) declared the PGCET mock allotment result at the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

This is a provisional list. Candidates will be allowed to change their options until September 7. Based on the order of preference and merit, the final result will be announced. The first seat allotment result is expected to be released by September 7.

Karnataka PGCET mock allotment result: How to check online

Step 1: Visit the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘PGCET 2019 mock allotment result’ link in the flash news section

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Login using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, download

The postgraduate common entrance test (PGCET) is for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, March courses. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on July 13 and 14 but was postponed to be held on July 20 and 21.