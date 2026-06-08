Karnataka PGCET 2026: KEA issues admit cards for MBA, MCA at kea.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the hall ticket for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (Karnataka PGCET) 2026 for Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) admissions. Candidates who are registered to appear for the exam can check and download their hall tickets from the official website at kea.kar.nic.in.
In order to download the Karnataka PGCET 2026 hall ticket, candidates are required to insert their application number and the first four letters of their registered name in the required fields in the PGCET portal.
Follow these steps to download the Karnataka PGCET hall ticket 2026:
Step 1: Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the “admissions” link on the main menu available on the homepage. Choose “PGCET 2026”
Step 3: Click on the “PGCET 2026 hall ticket” link
Step 4: Enter the required details in the necessary fields
Step 5: Click on the submit button
Step 6: Download and print it out for future reference
The hall ticket is a necessary document without which entry to the examination centre will not be permitted. It contains personal information like the candidate’s name, application number, examination roll number, photograph, signature, examination date and time, test centre address, reporting time, applied course, category and last day instructions.
As per the official notification, the Karnataka PGCET 2026 examination will be conducted on June 14, with the MBA paper scheduled from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, while the MCA paper is from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. The test will be held in offline mode using pen and paper. It is an objective-type test with a total of 100 questions for 1 mark each. Candidates should note that there is no negative marking for these papers.