Karnataka PGCET 2026: KEA issues admit cards for MBA, MCA at kea.kar.nic.in

Hall ticket for Karnataka PGCET 2026 is out. Candidates can download from the official website. (image: ai generated)

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the hall ticket for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (Karnataka PGCET) 2026 for Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) admissions. Candidates who are registered to appear for the exam can check and download their hall tickets from the official website at kea.kar.nic.in.

In order to download the Karnataka PGCET 2026 hall ticket, candidates are required to insert their application number and the first four letters of their registered name in the required fields in the PGCET portal.

Karnataka PGCET hall ticket 2026: How to download admit cards?

Follow these steps to download the Karnataka PGCET hall ticket 2026: