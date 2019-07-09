Toggle Menu
Karnataka PGCET, DCET exam postponed: Check revised dates

Karnataka PGCET, DCET exam dates 2019: The DCET 2019 for admission to second-year engineering courses will now be conducted on July 21 and postgraduate common entrance test will be conducted on July 20 and 21, 2019.

Karnataka PGCET and DCET rescheduled. (Express Photo: Renuka Puri/File)

Karnataka PGCET, DCET exam dates 2019: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has postponed the exams for the postgraduate common entrance test (PGCET) and diploma common entrance test (DCET) 2019. The PGCET entrance test for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, March courses were scheduled to be conducted on July 13 and 14 which now will be held on July 20 and 21, 2019.

The DCET 2019 for admission to second-year engineering courses was scheduled to be conducted on July 14 and now has been postponed to be held on July 21, 2019. The official notification regarding the same has been released at the official website, cetonline.krantaka.gov.in. The candidates who have downloaded their admit card will have to download the revised admit card again.

Karnataka PGCET, DCET exam dates 2019: Exam time table

The admit card for DCET was released earlier and revised copy will again be released on July 11 while the admit card for PGCET which was scheduled to be out on July 1 will also be released on July 11.

The answer key will be released within three days of the completion of the entrance test as per the official KEA website. The candidates will be given a window to raise objections. Based on the objections, a final answer key result will be released.

