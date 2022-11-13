Karnataka PGCET: KEA releases admit card @ kea.kar.nic.in; here’s how to check

Karnataka PGCET: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Saturday issued the Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card for admission to MTech, MBA or MCA courses. Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official KEA website — kea.kar.nic.in.

Candidates would need to key in their application number and date of birth to login and download their hall tickets.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official KEA website — kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for admit cards.

Step 3: Key in your credentials such as application number and date of birth to login.

Step 4: Once you click on ‘submit’ and successfully login, the admit card will be available on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and save for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check their hall tickets to ensure there are no spelling mistakes or factual errors on the admit card. The hall tickets will have name of candidate, date of birth, candidate’s application number and roll number, exam date and venue.

Advertisement

Also, candidates should remember to carry their admit cards to the exam centre as no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam centre premises without first showing the hall tickets. This year, the entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 19 and 20.