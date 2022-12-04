scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 04, 2022

Karnataka PGCET 2022: Objection window date extended; check revised schedule

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key: Candidates can raise objections against the answer key at the official KEA website — kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka PGCET, Karnataka PGCET answer key, Karnataka PGCET objection, kea.kar.nic.inCandidates now have time till December 6 to raise objections against the provisional answer key released by KEA. (Representative image. Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the deadline to raise objections against the answer key of Karnataka PGCET 2022. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key at the official KEA website — kea.kar.nic.in.

According to the revised schedule, candidates now have time till December 6 to raise objections against the provisional answer key released by KEA.

Karnataka PGCET 2022: How to download answer key

Step 1: Visit the official KEA website — kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, under the ‘latest announcement’ tab, click on the link for ‘PGCET-2022 MBA/MCA/M Tech Key Answers cum Objection’.

Step 3: Key in your CET number and date of birth to login.

Step 4: Once you successfully log in, the answer key will be available.

Step 5: Download and save the answer key for future reference.

The Karnataka PGCET was conducted for admissions to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech and MArch courses on November 19 and 20. After that, the provisional answer key was released on December 1.

Meanwhile, KEA also recently released the announced the second extended round KCET 2022 seat allotment result.

First published on: 04-12-2022 at 01:34:42 pm
