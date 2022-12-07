scorecardresearch
Karnataka PGCET 2022: KEA releases provisional answer key again; candidates can now raise objections till Dec 10

Karnataka PGCET 2022: Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the provisional answer key at the official website– kea.kar.nic.in. Challenges to the provisional answer key can be raised till 5 pm of December 10.

Karnataka PGCET 2022: The objections need to sent via email.
Karnataka PGCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority today released the provisional answer key for Post Graduate Common Entrance Test PGCET 2022 again. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the provisional answer key at the official website– kea.kar.nic.in.

Also read |Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key: Objection window date extended; check revised schedule

Challenges to the provisional answer key can be raised till 5 pm of December 10. Students have to send in their objections through email on ugcet2022documents@gmail.com.

Karnataka PGCET 2022: How to check provisional answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website– kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the admissions tab and a drop down menu will appear

Step 3: Click on PGCET 2022

Step 4: Click on the first link reading provisional answer key for PGCET 2022 and select the subject you appeared for

Step 5: Match your answers and calculate your tentative marks.

This is the second time the provisional answer key is being released for PGCET 2022. Earlier, the answer key was released on December 4 and the time to raise objections was till 11:59 pm of December 6.

The PGCET 2022 exams were conducted on November 19 and 20. PGCET was held for ME, MTech, MArch, MCA and MBA courses.

