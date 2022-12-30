scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Karnataka PGCET 2022: KEA releases final answer key; check how to download

Karnataka PGCET 2022: Candidates can check the answer keys at the official website — kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka PGCET, Karnataka PGCET answer key, Karnataka PGCET answer key linkThis year, the PGCET 2022 exams were conducted on November 19 and 20. (Representative image. Source: Unsplah.com)
Karnataka PGCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) today released the final answer keys for Post Graduate Common Entrance Test 2022 (PGCET 2022) for MBA, MCA, MTech, ME and MArch courses. Candidates can check the answer keys at the official website — kea.kar.nic.in.

This year, the PGCET 2022 exams were conducted on November 19 and 20.

Karnataka PGCET 2022: How to check final answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website — kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the available links for final answer key.

Step 3: The answer key will open in a new tab.

Step 4: Check the answer key in the PDF document.

Step 5: Download and save the answer key for future reference.

The Karnataka PGCET 2022 provisional answer key was displayed on December 7, and results were declared on December 29. Now, the document verification for PGCET 2022 admissions will begin on January 3 and conclude on January 13. Document verification process will be conducted in Bangalore, Mysore, Belagavi, Kalburgi, Shimoga, Mangalore, Bijapur, Dharwad and Davangere.

 

