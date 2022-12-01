scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

Karnataka PGCET 2022: KEA releases answer key; check how to download

Karnataka PGCET 2022: Candidates can now download the official answer key at the official KEA website — kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka PGCET 2022: To check the answer keys, candidates would require to key in CET number and date of birth.

Karnataka PGCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on November 30 released the answer keys of PGCET 2022. Candidates can download the answer key at the official KEA website — kea.kar.nic.in.

To check the answer keys, candidates would require to key in CET number and date of birth.

Karnataka PGCET 2022: How to download answer key

Step 1: Visit the official KEA website — kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, under the ‘latest announcement’ tab, click on the link for ‘PGCET-2022 MBA/MCA/M Tech Key Answers cum Objection’.

Step 3: Key in your CET number and date of birth to login.

Step 4: Once you successfully log in, the answer key will be available.

Step 5: Download and save the answer key for future reference.

KEA has released the answer keys for MBA, MCA and MTech programmes. Candidates now have time till December 4 to raise objections against the given answer keys.

This year, the PGCET (entrance exam) for MBA, MCA, ME, MTech and MArch courses was conducted on November 19 and 20, 2022.

Meanwhile, KEA on Wednesday also released the announced the second extended round KCET 2022 seat allotment result.

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 02:52:02 pm
