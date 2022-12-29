Karnataka PGCET 2022: KEA to announce results; check details

Karnataka PGCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority will soon announce the results for Post Graduate Common Entrance Test 2022 (PGCET 2022) for MBA, MCA, MTech, ME and MArch courses. Once released, candidates will be able to check the results at the official website— kea.kar.nic.in.

The results were scheduled to be declared after 4 pm.

Karnataka PGCET 2022: How to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website— kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link reading PGCET-2022 results

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as your application number and password

Step 4: View the result and download it for future reference

The PGCET 2022 exams were conducted on November 19 and 20, and the provisional answer key was displayed on December 7. The document verification for PGCET 2022 admissions will begin on January 3 and conclude on January 13.

Document verification will be done in Bangalore, Mysore, Belagavi, Kalburgi, Shimoga, Mangalore, Bijapur, Dharwad and Davangere.

Candidates belonging to non-Karnataka, GATE qualified, sponsored quota, part time quota have to attend document verification at Bangalore centre only. They have to provide all required documents in original and one set of gazetted officer attested photocopies and two passport size photographs for document verification.