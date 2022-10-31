Karnataka PGCET 2022: Correction window opens; check steps to modify

Karnataka PGCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) today opened the correction window for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 for admissions to MBA, MCA, ME and MTech courses. Candidates who wish to make changes in their application forms can make corrections at the official KEA website — kea.kar.nic.in.

According to the official notification, candidates now have time till 11:59 pm of November 2 to make changes, and no corrections will be allowed after Wednesday.

Karnataka PGCET 2022: How to make changes in application form

Step 1: Visit the official KEA website — kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the available for the correction window.

Step 3: Key in your registration number, password and the given captcha to login.

Step 4: Modify the details, and click on the ‘declare’ button.

Step 5: Take a print out and save the application.

Candidates should remember that their changes will not be considered if the candidate fails to select the ‘declare’ button after editing. Students cannot make changes in exam place, name, father’s name, mother’s name and date of birth.

The correction window has opened a little after Karnataka KEA had extended the date for registration for PGCET 2022 till October 29 (from October 26). According to the schedule, the admit cards for PGCET 2022 exam will be available from November 7.