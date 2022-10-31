scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Karnataka PGCET 2022: Correction window opens; check steps to modify

Karnataka PGCET 2022: Candidates who wish to make changes in their application forms can make corrections at the official KEA website — kea.kar.nic.in.

PGCET 2022, KEA, PGCET 2022 correction windowPGCET 2022: andidates now have time till 11:59 pm of November 2 to make changes. (Representative image. Source: Unsplash)

Karnataka PGCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) today opened the correction window for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 for admissions to MBA, MCA, ME and MTech courses. Candidates who wish to make changes in their application forms can make corrections at the official KEA website — kea.kar.nic.in.

According to the official notification, candidates now have time till 11:59 pm of November 2 to make changes, and no corrections will be allowed after Wednesday.

Read |Planning to pursue a data science programme? Find answers to all queries

Karnataka PGCET 2022: How to make changes in application form

Step 1: Visit the official KEA website — kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the available for the correction window.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputesPremium
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputes
Coimbatore blast: Trio seen on CCTV were reported to police by mother of ...Premium
Coimbatore blast: Trio seen on CCTV were reported to police by mother of ...

Step 3: Key in your registration number, password and the given captcha to login.

Step 4: Modify the details, and click on the ‘declare’ button.

Step 5: Take a print out and save the application.

Candidates should remember that their changes will not be considered if the candidate fails to select the ‘declare’ button after editing. Students cannot make changes in exam place, name, father’s name, mother’s name and date of birth.

Advertisement

The correction window has opened a little after Karnataka KEA had extended the date for registration for PGCET 2022 till October 29 (from October 26). According to the schedule, the admit cards for PGCET 2022 exam will be available from November 7.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-10-2022 at 03:33:22 pm
Next Story

Rahul Gandhi: Congress is a solid party in Gujarat, AAP is only in the air

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 31: Latest News
Advertisement