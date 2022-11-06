Karnataka PGCET 2022: Admit card to be released today; here’s how to check

Karnataka PGCET 2022: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will today release the admit card for Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 for MBA, MCA, ME, MTech and MArch courses. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the hall tickets from the official website — kea.kar.nic.in.

The online examination for PGCET 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on November 19 for ME, MTech and MArch courses, and November 20 for MBA and MCA courses.

Karnataka PGCET 2022: How to download admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website – kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the admissions on the top tab, a drop down menu will appear

Step 3: Click on PGCET 2022

Step 4: Click on the link PGCET 2022 admit card

Step 5: View the admit card and download it for future reference

The admit card will have the examination centre along with other details regarding the exams. Candidates appearing for the exam should remember to carry the hall tickets along with them as no examinee will be allowed to enter the examination centre without the admit card.

The ME, MTech and MArch exam will be conducted from 2:30 to 4:30 pm, MCA will be conducted from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm and MBA exam will be held from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Each exam will be of 100 marks.