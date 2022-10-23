scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

Karnataka Counselling: KEA announces revised schedule of PG Dental first round post allotment

Karnataka PG Dental Counselling: As per the revised schedule, students who have been allotted seats can exercise their choices from October 22 to October 25 till 5:30 pm. Candidates can check the revised schedule on the official website of KEA — kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka, KEA, kea.kar.nic.in, Karnataka PG Dental, Karnataka PG dental revised schedule, Karnataka PG dental counselling revised schedule, Karnataka High CourtKarnataka PG Dental: The choice 1 and 2 aspirants can pay the fees between October 25 to 28. (Express Photo/ Representative Image)

Karnataka PG Dental Counselling: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) today announced the revised schedule of the first round post allotment of PG Dental on the orders of the Karnataka High Court. Candidates can check the revised schedule on the official website of KEA — kea.kar.nic.in.

Students who have been allotted seats can exercise their choices from October 22 to October 25 till 5:30 pm. The choice 1 and 2 aspirants can pay the fees between October 25 to 28.

Read |Karnataka NEET PG 2022 counselling withheld

Submission of original documents and collection of admission orders for choice 1 candidates will be held from October 27 to 28 from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm.

Aspirants who have already collected their admission order but did not report to their allotted institutions shall collect fresh admission order and report to their allotted colleges before October 29.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I know I want to do something big’: Girls who worked on satellite get re...Premium
‘I know I want to do something big’: Girls who worked on satellite get re...
One-hour digital blackout — kids read, an entire village is quiet & p...Premium
One-hour digital blackout — kids read, an entire village is quiet & p...
How Modhera emerged as the brightest spot on India’s solar mapPremium
How Modhera emerged as the brightest spot on India’s solar map
Governor in the ring: Arif Mohammad Khan, the man who famously speaks his...Premium
Governor in the ring: Arif Mohammad Khan, the man who famously speaks his...

The further schedule regarding submission of documents and collection of admission order for choice 2 aspirants will be announced soon.

On October 20, the Karnataka High Court passed the order for PG dental courses counselling to continue. “Hence there is no impediment to conduct counselling for Dental PG only.” On October 17, the Karnataka High Court stayed the NEET counselling and admission to PG courses for the academic year 2022-23 with immediate effect.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-10-2022 at 03:32:42 pm
Next Story

Ireland all-rounder George Dockrell plays against SL despite turning COVID positive

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 23: Latest News
Advertisement