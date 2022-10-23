Karnataka Counselling: KEA announces revised schedule of PG Dental first round post allotment

Karnataka PG Dental Counselling: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) today announced the revised schedule of the first round post allotment of PG Dental on the orders of the Karnataka High Court. Candidates can check the revised schedule on the official website of KEA — kea.kar.nic.in.

Students who have been allotted seats can exercise their choices from October 22 to October 25 till 5:30 pm. The choice 1 and 2 aspirants can pay the fees between October 25 to 28.

Submission of original documents and collection of admission orders for choice 1 candidates will be held from October 27 to 28 from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm.

Aspirants who have already collected their admission order but did not report to their allotted institutions shall collect fresh admission order and report to their allotted colleges before October 29.

The further schedule regarding submission of documents and collection of admission order for choice 2 aspirants will be announced soon.

On October 20, the Karnataka High Court passed the order for PG dental courses counselling to continue. “Hence there is no impediment to conduct counselling for Dental PG only.” On October 17, the Karnataka High Court stayed the NEET counselling and admission to PG courses for the academic year 2022-23 with immediate effect.