Karnataka not to conduct SSLC, PUC exams in April

As the number of people infected with the coronavirus is increasing in India, the Karnataka government has decided to postpome the secondary school leaving certificate (SSLC), and the remaining paper of pre-university certificate or PUC annual examination. The state education minister S. Suresh Kumar said that the board exams for SSLC, PUC will be held in May instead of April.

The revised datesheet of the examination will be announced a week before the examination to give students time to prepare. The state common entrance test (CET) which is scheduled to be conducted from April 23 has also been postponed, and will be announced after the lockdown is lifted, education minister told reporters.

The SSLC exams were scheduled to begin from March 29 but postponed till April and now have been postponed once again. For pre-university certificate (PUC) only the last annual examination for English has been deferred. The English paper was scheduled on March 23, 2020. Around 8 lakh candidates was registered to appear for SSLC examinations this year.

