Karnataka NEET UG mock allotment result 2020: Check date, time

The final seat allotment result will be released on November 24. Representational image/ file

Karnataka NEET UG mock allotment result 2020: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will release the NEET UG mock seat allotment result on November 23. The candidates can check their allotment results through the website- kea.kar.nic.in.

The candidates will be given the opportunity to modify the options in order of preference from November 23. The last date to make changes in the options is November 24, following which the final seat allotment result will be released on that day.

READ | Students under EWS category beat odds to weave success stories at NEET, JEE

NEET 2020: How to check allotment result

Step 1: Visit the respective website- kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Round 1 seat allotment result’

Step 3: A pdf file with the name of the candidates will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

Read | How more than one coaching institute take credit for JEE, NEET success stories

Those who get selected in the first round will have to report for document verification at the respective colleges. The following documents will be needed while reporting at the institute –

— Admit card issued by NTA

— Result/ rank letter

— Date of birth certificate (class 10 would also do)

— Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates

— Eight passports sized photographs

— Provisional allotment letter

— Identity proof

— Reservation certificate, as applicable.

Through NEET 2020 rank and scores, candidates are allotted UG medical seats in courses including MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS , BHMS.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd