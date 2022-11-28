scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: KEA announces round 2 result; fee payment link active

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Candidates can now check the result and pay the fee at the official website — kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022, Karnataka NEET UG result, neet UGKarnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: The results were published on November 27, after 6 pm. (Representative image)

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Sunday announced seat allotment result of the second round of NEET UG counselling 202. Candidates can now check the result at the official website — kea.kar.nic.in.

To check the round 2 result, candidates will have to key in their CET number at the official KEA website.

The results were published on November 27, after 6 pm. Now, the fee payment link has been activated and candidates have time till November 30 to complete the fee payment process.

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to pay fees

Step 1: Visit the official KEA website — kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘UGNEET 2022 second round fee payment and admission order download link’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Key in your CET number and the given captcha to login.

Step 5: Once you are successfully logged in, you will be able to get the link for fee payment. Once paid, download and save the page for future reference.

The fees for candidates who paid in first round, choice 2 will be adjusted accordingly, the official notification states.

According to the official schedule, candidates will have time from 3 pm today (November 28) till 11:59 pm of December 2 to download their admission order. The last date to report to colleges is December 3, before 5:30 pm.

