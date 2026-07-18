Kick fear, push hard: How Karnataka toppers made a return in the NEET re-examination

Written by Sara Raghav
In the recently announced National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG), atleast eight students from Karnataka managed to be among the top 138 All India Ranks (AIR) candidates across the country who secured 690 marks and above.
When The Indian Express spoke to the toppers, they said that the re-examination came as a shock and almost made them sad. But they prepared again thinking it would be another chance to better.Here is what the NEET top scorers has to say
Vaishnavi Das has secured all-India rank (AIR) 20 in NEET-UG 2026, with 695 marks. A student of Sri Chaitanya PU College, JP Nagar, Bengaluru, she is the Karnataka state topper for the examination. Her father is a lawyer and her mother works at a pharmaceutical company.
Also Read | NEET UG girl topper credits meditation for staying calm after May exam got cancelled
Speaking in regards to the experience of giving a competitive exam in India, she said that fear and doubt is an inherent part of it. “The point is to kick the fear aside and push as hard as you can,” she said.
Vaishnavi ambition to become a doctor started at the age of nine years.
She said that the announcement of NEET re-examination had posed a mental challenge. “When it was announced, nine days had already passed and we had not touched a single book, so naturally the fear kicked in.” However, she decided to push herself as hard as possible once more. With the help of her teachers, parents, and school administration, she found the will to restart her preparation.
She now wishes to complete her MBBS UG, aiming for AIIMS Delhi, and plans to give NEET PG in the future as well.
Suchitha MF was among the top scorers of from Karnataka. She is a student of Sri Chaitanya PU College, Davanagere, she secured AIR 48.
Both her parents, Dr. Srinivasan and Hemalata SM are in the medical field, and she said she had an inclination towards the medical sciences since she was a child, inspiring her to prepare for and give NEET.
In the initially conducted NEET examination, Suchitha had scored a perfect score of 720 out of 720. “When they announced Re-NEET, I was honestly very shocked,” she told The Indian Express. However, she’s glad it all worked out.
Suchitha aims to pursue MBBS at AIIMS Delhi, and is interested in neuroscience.
Ravi Kiran of Sri Chaitanya Techno School, JP Nagar also emerged as a standout candidate, securing AIR 62 in NEET-UG 2026. Both his parents are now retired, but previously worked in companies like Silicon Honda and Infosys.
Ravikiran reports mixed feelings at the time of the announcement that NEET would be re-conducted. He believes that he had underperformed in the initial examination with AIR around 700, and was capable of scoring much better. “First, I was broken down and very sad, but then I also thought that this might be another chance for me,” he said.
He now feels satisfied with his performance, and will be on the path to be a doctor.