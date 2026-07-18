Kick fear, push hard: How Karnataka toppers made a return in the NEET re-examination

Written by Sara Raghav

In the recently announced National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG), atleast eight students from Karnataka managed to be among the top 138 All India Ranks (AIR) candidates across the country who secured 690 marks and above.

When The Indian Express spoke to the toppers, they said that the re-examination came as a shock and almost made them sad. But they prepared again thinking it would be another chance to better.Here is what the NEET top scorers has to say

Vaishnavi Das has secured all-India rank (AIR) 20 in NEET-UG 2026, with 695 marks. A student of Sri Chaitanya PU College, JP Nagar, Bengaluru, she is the Karnataka state topper for the examination. Her father is a lawyer and her mother works at a pharmaceutical company.