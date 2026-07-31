Karnataka NEET UG 2026 Admissions: KEA releases state quota candidate list

Karnataka NEET UG 2026 Counselling: The candidates will not get any opportunity to make choices after round two of seat allotment for medical and dental courses (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh/ Representative Image)

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has published the NEET UG 2026 score list of candidates who qualified the national medical entrance examination and had selected Karnataka as their application state while filling the National Testing Agency (NTA) application form.

According to KEA, the merit list has been published exactly as received from the NTA and includes the details of 69,170 candidates. The authority said the candidate who secured All India Rank (AIR) 20 has been placed at the top of the Karnataka state merit list.

The published list, available as a PDF, includes the candidate’s NEET roll number, All India Rank, NEET score and application state. KEA clarified that the list is only a publication of NTA data and does not by itself complete the admission process.