Karnataka NEET UG 2026 Admissions: KEA releases state quota candidate list

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has published the NEET UG 2026 score list of candidates who qualified the national medical entrance examination and had selected Karnataka as their application state while filling the National Testing Agency (NTA) application form.
According to KEA, the merit list has been published exactly as received from the NTA and includes the details of 69,170 candidates. The authority said the candidate who secured All India Rank (AIR) 20 has been placed at the top of the Karnataka state merit list.
The published list, available as a PDF, includes the candidate’s NEET roll number, All India Rank, NEET score and application state. KEA clarified that the list is only a publication of NTA data and does not by itself complete the admission process.
Also Read | NEET UG Counselling 2026: Online document verification, one-time physical reporting among new changes
The authority has advised eligible candidates seeking admission to MBBS, BDS and AYUSH courses in Karnataka to register with KEA for the state counselling process. Candidates can complete the NEET roll number entry through the UGCET-2026/UGNEET-2026 portal available on the official KEA website.
#UGNEET-2026:
ಪ್ರಸಕ್ತ ಸಾಲಿನ ನೀಟ್ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಅರ್ಹರಾದ ಹಾಗೂ #NTA ಅರ್ಜಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಎಂದು ನಮೂದಿಸಿದ್ದ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳ ಅಂಕಪಟ್ಟಿಯನ್ನು #KEA ತನ್ನ ವೆಬ್ ಸೈಟ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಿದೆ.
ಅಖಿಲ ಭಾರತ ಮಟ್ಟದಲ್ಲಿ 20ನೇ Rank ಪಡೆದಿರುವ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿ ರಾಜ್ಯದ ರಾಂಕ್ ಪಟ್ಟಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮೊದಲ ಸ್ಥಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ಇದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಒಟ್ಟು 69,170 ಮಂದಿಯ…
— ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರ KEA (@KEA_karnataka) July 31, 2026
KEA said the information bulletin, document verification schedule and detailed counselling instructions will be issued shortly. Candidates have been advised to read the UGCET-2026, UGNEET-2026 Information Bulletin carefully to understand the eligibility conditions, reservation criteria and admission process before registering.