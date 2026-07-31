Karnataka NEET UG 2026 Admissions: KEA releases state quota candidate list

Registration with KEA is mandatory for candidates seeking admission to medical, dental and AYUSH courses under the Karnataka state quota, even if they have qualified NEET UG 2026.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJul 31, 2026 11:41 AM IST
KEA to begin admission process today for engineering, medical and dentalKarnataka NEET UG 2026 Counselling: The candidates will not get any opportunity to make choices after round two of seat allotment for medical and dental courses (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh/ Representative Image)
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The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has published the NEET UG 2026 score list of candidates who qualified the national medical entrance examination and had selected Karnataka as their application state while filling the National Testing Agency (NTA) application form.

According to KEA, the merit list has been published exactly as received from the NTA and includes the details of 69,170 candidates. The authority said the candidate who secured All India Rank (AIR) 20 has been placed at the top of the Karnataka state merit list.

The published list, available as a PDF, includes the candidate’s NEET roll number, All India Rank, NEET score and application state. KEA clarified that the list is only a publication of NTA data and does not by itself complete the admission process.

Also Read | NEET UG Counselling 2026: Online document verification, one-time physical reporting among new changes

The authority has advised eligible candidates seeking admission to MBBS, BDS and AYUSH courses in Karnataka to register with KEA for the state counselling process. Candidates can complete the NEET roll number entry through the UGCET-2026/UGNEET-2026 portal available on the official KEA website.

KEA said the information bulletin, document verification schedule and detailed counselling instructions will be issued shortly. Candidates have been advised to read the UGCET-2026, UGNEET-2026 Information Bulletin carefully to understand the eligibility conditions, reservation criteria and admission process before registering.

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