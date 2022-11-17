Karnataka NEET PG second allotment result announced; payment deadline extended for UG

Karantaka NEET PG Second Allotment Result: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) today announced the second round allotment results for NEET PG and dental programmes. The second round allotment result is now available at the official KEA website — kea.kar.nic.in.

Candidates would need to key in their credentials to login and check their second round allotment list result.

The authority also clarified that in adherence with the Supreme Court order, data related to the NEET PG counselling will be forwarded to MCC by 5 pm today through DME.

Candidates who wish to surrender their seond round allotted seat can cancel the same by paying a penalty before 3 pm of November 16. Thee names of candidates who cancel their seat will be excluded from the data being sent to MCC today.

In addition to this KEA also announced that candidates who have updated their documents in KEA on November 15 for NEET UG and exercised their choice can take choice print and download challan make payment before 4 pm of November 17. Admissions will made in second round. The payment date for UG NEET 2022 has been extended up to 6 pm of November 17.