Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop Up round to begin from today

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority will begin the mop up round for Karnataka National Eligibility cum Entrance Test PG (NEET PG) from today onwards. The entry pass will be available for download by eligible candidates from 11 am onwards up to 11:59 pm of November 22 at the official website of KEA– kea.kar.nic.in.

The window for candidates who have already registered but did get their documents verified or those who did not submit their original documents to do the needful to become eligible will open from November 22 from 11 am to 1 pm. They can download the entry pass afterwards.

Non-In-service PG Medical offline seat allocation at KEA office in Bengaluru will take place from November 23 to 25. The reporting time to the KEA office as per ranks is available on the KEA website.

Last date to report to allotted colleges is before 5:30 pm on November 26.

Also read | NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC announces provisional result of Mop Up round

The names of the candidates will be forwarded to PG medical colleges on November 26 by 1 pm. Last date for PG medical admission at the college for names list allotted seats is as per MCC schedule.

For PG Dental, offline seat allotment will take place on November 25 as per schedule and the last day for reporting is November 27 till 5:30 pm.