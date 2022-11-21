scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop Up round to begin from today

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: The entry pass will be available for download by eligible candidates from 11 am onwards up to 11:59 pm of November 22 at the official website of KEA– kea.kar.nic.in.

kea.kar.nic.in, KEA, Karnataka Examinations Authority, Karnataka NEET, Karnataka NEET PG, Karnataka NEET PG Counselling, Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022, Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022 mop up roundKarnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop Up round last date to report to allotted colleges is before 5:30 pm on November 26. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana/ Representative Image)

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority will begin the mop up round for Karnataka National Eligibility cum Entrance Test PG (NEET PG) from today onwards. The entry pass will be available for download by eligible candidates from 11 am onwards up to 11:59 pm of November 22 at the official website of KEA– kea.kar.nic.in.

The window for candidates who have already registered but did get their documents verified or those who did not submit their original documents to do the needful to become eligible will open from November 22 from 11 am to 1 pm. They can download the entry pass afterwards.

Read |UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Merit list for mop up round likely to be released today

Non-In-service PG Medical offline seat allocation at KEA office in Bengaluru will take place from November 23 to 25. The reporting time to the KEA office as per ranks is available on the KEA website.

Last date to report to allotted colleges is before 5:30 pm on November 26.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Why the world is bullish about the Indian economyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | Why the world is bullish about the Indian economy
In last 5 years, Rs 10 lakh crore in write-offs help banks halve NPAsPremium
In last 5 years, Rs 10 lakh crore in write-offs help banks halve NPAs
Budget may steer clear of major reforms, PSB salePremium
Budget may steer clear of major reforms, PSB sale
FIFA World Cup Day 1: Hosts Qatar lose on field, win hearts outsidePremium
FIFA World Cup Day 1: Hosts Qatar lose on field, win hearts outside
Also read |NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC announces provisional result of Mop Up round

The names of the candidates will be forwarded to PG medical colleges on November 26 by 1 pm. Last date for PG medical admission at the college for names list allotted seats is as per MCC schedule.

For PG Dental, offline seat allotment will take place on November 25 as per schedule and the last day for reporting is November 27 till 5:30 pm.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-11-2022 at 09:58:58 am
Next Story

Mumbai News Live Updates: Muslim outfits condemn Shraddha Walkar’s murder, ask media to stop ‘polarising’ case

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 21: Latest News
Advertisement