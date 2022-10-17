Karnataka NEET PG 2022 counselling withheld by state High Court

The Karnataka High Court Monday stayed the NEET counselling and admission to PG courses for the academic year of 2022. According to a notification on the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) website, the process for counselling has been halted with immediate effect, till further notice.

Candidates can check the official notification at the website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

“Interim order passed today in WP No. 20512/2022 and 20701/2022, the Hon’ble High Court has stayed all further process of counselling and admission to PG courses for the year 2022 and the matter will be called on 30-10-2022 for further consideration. PG counselling is stopped as per the orders of Hon’ble High court,” the official notification on the KEA website stated.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), Bangalore administers the medical counselling for MBBS admission in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University, Dehradun today concluded the registration for Uttarakhand NEET PG Counselling 2022. The first provisional and final state merit list will be displayed on October 18 after 5 pm. Candidates can fill and lock their choices from October 19 from 10 am till October 20 till 10 pm. The data processing will take place from October 21 and 25. The results will be on October 26 after 5 pm. The last date to join the allotted colleges is November 2.

Additionally, the Government Dental College (RUHS College of Dental Sciences), Jaipur has released the provisional allotment list for the Rajasthan state quota seats of NEET PG 2022. The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, Kerala, too, released the first seat allotment list of state NEET PG counselling in the first week of October.