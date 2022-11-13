Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Round 2 option entry link activated, check how to apply

Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) today activated the round 2 option entry link for post graduate medical and dental courses. Candidates can fill the option on the official website– kea.kar.nic.in.

Candidates can rearrange their options (modify/ alter/ delete) once they have submitted the original documents to KEA from November 12 to 15 up to 10 am. Candidates who submit their documents today or tomorrow (November 14) can prioritise their options after 8:30 pm on the day of the deposition.

Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling: How to fill option entry

Step 1: Go to the official website– kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link reading ‘Round 2 option entry link for Medical and Dental’

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as PGET number number and security captcha

Step 4: Choose your options, save and submit

Step 5: Log out (It is important to log out after saving and submitting your options)

The round 2 allotment list will be declared on November 16 at 11 am. Candidates can pay the fees and choose the allotment order from November 17 to 18, during bank hours. Last date to report to the allotted medical/dental college is November 19 before 5:30 pm.

Meanwhile, the KEA also released a notification regarding online registration and verification of documents for candidates due to lowering of qualifying percentile for NEET PG. Candidates who have become eligible after lowering of percentile have to do a fresh registration and have to exercise choice filling mop-up round of PG Counselling 2022 will be conducted as per schedule mentioned on MCC website.

The interested and eligible students can register and pay the fees from today (November 13) till 4 pm of November 14. The online application can be submitted till 11:59 pm of November 15.