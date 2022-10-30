Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Revised schedule released, option entry begins

Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) today revised the in-service and non-in-service seat matrix for PG medical courses. KEA has enabled the option entry portal for all eligible candidates. Aspirants can enter their options at the official website– kea.kar.nic.in.

The notification read that the option entry portal has been open from today at 5 pm and will close on October 31 at 4 pm. “All candidates holding the verification slip are eligible for this option entry. Those who have already entered options can re-order, add, delete the options if required,” read the notification.

After the aforementioned period no requests for further time extensions will be entertained. The first round of seat allotment for non-in-service students will be announced on October 31 at 10 pm.

The PG counselling for medical students was stopped by the Karnataka High Court when the state government issued a notification to reduce in-service quota from 30 per cent to 15 per cent. The notification was quashed by the Karnataka High Court. Karnataka government has now reserved 20 per cent of the government quota seats for in-service candidates.

A week ago, KEA resumed PG Dental counselling and released the revised schedule of the first round post allotment.