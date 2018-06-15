NEET 2018: Counselling in Karnataka begins, check schedule here

Karnataka NEET 2018: Candidates from all over the countries who have qualified in the NEET examination can apply through the official website, kea.kar.nic.in Karnataka NEET 2018: Candidates from all over the countries who have qualified in the NEET examination can apply through the official website, kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka NEET 2018: The online registration process for the Karnataka NEET examination has begun from 4 pm on Friday. Candidates from all over the countries who have qualified in the NEET examination can apply through the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. It is to note that candidates belong to SC/ST/OBC category of the state of Karnataka will get the benefits of the reservation category.

The window for the online counselling will be opened till June 21, 2018. The council will release the schedule of the document verification on June 23, 2018.

READ| NEET UG 2018: Counselling process in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh begins; check details here

Who all can appear for NEET UG counselling?

Only those candidates can appear for the counselling who have qualified NEET UG 2018, obtaining a minimum of 50 per cent (40th percentile for SC/ST/OBC and 45th percentage for general-physically handicapped).

The result of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) NEET 2018 examination was declared on June 4. The examination was conducted on May 6, 2018 for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in India in medical/dental colleges run with the approval of the Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India. The exam was conducted in Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

This year, Kalpana Kumari has obtained the All India Rank 1 in NEET UG 2018 with 99.99 percentile. She has obtained 171 out of 180 in physics, 160 out of 180 in Chemistry, 360 out of 360 in Biology (Biology and Zoology). Overall her score is 691 out of 720.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd