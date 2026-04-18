Karnataka MLC opposes third language grading proposal; seeks withdrawal of draft amendment

Altering the mode of evaluation after the completion of the academic cycle undermines the doctrine of legitimate expectation and could severely prejudice students (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/ Image enhanced via AI)

Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Shashil G Namoshi has formally raised objections to a draft amendment issued on April 10, 2026, under the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board Regulations, 1966, flagging both legal and administrative concerns.

In a representation addressed to the Additional Chief Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Government of Karnataka, Namoshi urged the state to withdraw the proposal.

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In his submission, the MLC argued that the proposed shift from marks to a grading system for the third language is in violation of directions issued by the Karnataka High Court. He warned that any deviation from the court’s order could amount to willful disobedience, potentially attracting contempt proceedings.