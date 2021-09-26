NEET 2021: Here’s all you need to know about Karnataka MBBS admission process and cut-off

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), Bangalore is the competent authority to conduct the counselling for granting Karanataka MBBS admission in online mode. The complete schedule for the Karnataka MBBS admission process will be released by KEA after the declaration of NEET 2021 results.

A total of 9,345 MBBS and 3,445 BDS seats will be granted through counselling. NEET 2021 qualified candidates belonging to the Karnataka domicile will be eligible for Karnataka MBBS/BDS admission.

Know the domicile criteria for Karnataka MBBS admission

Aspirants can check the domicile criteria before apply for Karnataka MBBS 2021 admission to government seats.

A minimum of seven years from a government or government-recognized institution in Karnataka are eligible to apply for MBBS admission in the state.

Candidates who have passed classes 11 and 12 from Karnataka and whose parents have studied for seven years in Karnataka are eligible.

Candidates and either parent having Kannada, Tulu, or Kodava as mother tongue are eligible. Such candidates will have to undergo a Kannada language test.

Son/daughter of defence personnel who has passed classes 11 and 12 from Karnataka are eligible.

Check the Karnataka MBBS admission process

The admission in Karnataka to MBBS seats will be granted on the basis of scores obtained in the NEET exam 2021, state merit rank, number of seats, and reservation criteria.

To apply for admission to Karnataka MBBS admission, students will have to submit the online application form and undergo a document verification process.

On the basis of registration, KEA will publish the Karnataka NEET 2021 merit list for eligible candidates.

Based on the state merit list, the Karnataka MBBS counselling for 85% state quota and 100% private colleges seats will be conducted.

During counselling, candidates will be asked to submit their choices of courses and colleges for admission to Karnataka NEET 2021.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to report to the allotted institute along with original documents.

Karnataka MBBS admission cut-off

The last rank at which MBBS admission to a particular college is granted is known as the cut-off. Candidates can check the previous year’s cut-off of Karnataka MBBS admission of the top colleges below.

