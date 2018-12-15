Karnataka KSEEB SSLC timetable 2019 released, check datesheet

KSEEB SSLC timetable 2019: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the final timetable for the SSLC examinations for 2019. The board will conduct the examinations on March 21, 2019 with First Language papers and it will end on April 4.

Advertising

This year, around 8.4 lakh students will appear for the exams that is scheduled to be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. The Karnataka and Hindustani music exams will be conducted from 2 to 3:45 pm and practical exams from 3:45 to 5:15 pm.

As per reports, an extra 15 minutes will be provided to read the question paper. The visually impaired students and those with learning disabilities will be provided an extra hour for all papers.

KSEEB SSLC timetable 2019

March 21- First language (Kannada/Telugu/ Hindi/Marathi/Tamil/Urdu/English/Sanskrit)

March 23- Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Engineering graphs

March 25- Elements of Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, Economics

March 27- Maths, Sociology

March 29- Second language

April 2- Social Science

April 4- Science, Political Science, Carnatic/ Hindustani music, Third Language, NSQF subjects.