Karnataka KSEEB SSLC result status 2020, check updates

KSEEB SSLC results 2020: Check result at kseeb.kar.nic.in. Representational image/ file KSEEB SSLC results 2020: Check result at kseeb.kar.nic.in. Representational image/ file

KSEEB SSLC results 2020: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is likely to declare the SSLC or class 10 result this week. Though there are reports that result will be announced tomorrow, but the board has not confirmed date and time yet. According to V Sumangala, director, KSEEB, “The result date has not been decided. The board is trying to announce the SSLC result soon.”

Around 8.48 lakh students registered for the SSLC exams this year, which were supposed to be conducted from March 29. However, due to the nationwide lockdown following the rise in coronavirus cases across the country, the board was forced to reschedule the exams from June 25 till July 3.

The results for the same will be declared on KSEEB’s official website – kseeb.kar.nic.in. Candidates can also register themselves here at indianexpress.com to get the results or any updates regarding it on their mobile phone and email. In order to complete the registration, students will be required to find the box below:

A student needs to secure at least grade C or 35 per cent in each subject to clear the exams.

The state had recorded a passing percentage of 73.70 in the previous year, with Udupi emerging as the best performing district. Girls had outperformed the boys, recording a passing percentage of 79.59 as compared to boys’ 68.46 per cent. Meanwhile, a total of 35,118 students had acquired A+ grade.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd