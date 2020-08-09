Karnataka KSEEB SSLC result 2020 tomorrow: Check date and time updates

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020: Check result at kseeb.kar.nic.in. Representational image/ file Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020: Check result at kseeb.kar.nic.in. Representational image/ file

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 date and time: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will declare the SSLC results on Monday, August 10. The result will be announced at 3 pm, and students can check results from the website- kseeb.kar.nic.in from 3:45 pm onward as the link will go active then, as per the officials.

This year’s result is unique because the Karnataka SSLC exams scheduled to be held from March 29 but it had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The exams were later conducted June 25 till July 3, with the state government ensuring that Covid-19 guidelines were strictly followed across all centres.

As per reports, transport arrangements were made for students hailing from the rural areas and neighbouring states like Kerala and Maharashtra. Students from the containment zones were not allowed to appear for the exam.

Around 8.48 lakh students had registered for the SSLC exams this year thus due to high search on the website there are possibilities of encountering technical glitches. In that case, candidates can get themselves registered here at indianexpress.com to get the result updates on their mobile phones and email ids. In order to avail of the facility, students will have to complete the registration, by filing the box below.

A student needs to secure at least grade C or 35 per cent in each subject to clear the exams. To check results, the students need to click on the website- kseeb.kar.nic.in. Click on direct link for SSLC Results 2020. Enter your registration number, roll number. Verify the details and click on submit. Your SSLC result 2020 scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference

The state had recorded a passing percentage of 73.70 in the previous year, with Udupi emerging as the best performing district. Girls had outperformed the boys, recording a passing percentage of 79.59 as compared to boys’ 68.46 per cent. Meanwhile, a total of 35,118 students had acquired A+ grade in SSLC result 2019.

