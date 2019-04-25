KSEEB SSLC results 2019: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will release the results of SSLC, Class 10 examinations on the first week of May. V Sumangala, KSEEB Director said, “The date is not yet confirmed, but there are possibilities of the results being announced by the first week of May.”

The students who had appeared for Secondary School Leaving Certificate examination this year can check the results on the official websites, kseeb.kar.nic.in, sslcresults.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in, once declared. Due to heavy traffic, if the websites go slow, the candidates can check the results through results.nic.in.

Karnataka KSEEB SSLC results 2019: Date and time

Karnataka SSLC results 2019: How to check

Step 1: To know your results, wait for them to be declared and visit the official website (kseeb.kar.nic.in).

Step 2: Click on the notification on the homepage for the Karnataka SSLC results 2019.

Step 3: You would be required to fill in your roll number and other details in the fields provided.

Step 4: Submit this information and download a copy of your results.

Step 5: Take a print out of the results sheet for further reference.

This year, around 8.41 lakh students have registered for the SSLC examination which was conducted across 2,817 examination centres across the state in the month of March of this year. The exams were held in two sessions, the forenoon session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the afternoon session from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. A total of 51 candidates were debarred from examinations for indulging in malpractices. A total of 2.73 per cent students did not appear in the examinations, as per the state education board.

Last year, the results of Karnataka SSLC examination was announced on May 7, 2019.

Earlier on April 15, the board declared the results of pre-university (PUC II) examinations. A total of 61.73 per cent students cleared the examination successfully, with girls outperforming boys by scoring 68.2 per cent.

This year too, the rural schools have scored 62.88 per cent while the urban schools are at 61.38 per cent. Among streams, science students have scored 66.58 per cent and commerce at 66.39 per cent. There has been an overall increase of 2.15 per cent from the last year.