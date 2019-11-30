Karnataka KSEEB SSLC pre-board date sheet released

KSEEB Karnatak Baord 2020 SSLC pre-board will be held in February. (Representational image) KSEEB Karnatak Baord 2020 SSLC pre-board will be held in February. (Representational image)

KSEEB Karnatak Board: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) or Karnataka Board has released the exam time table for the SSLC or class 10 pre-boards. While the final exam date sheet has already been released and the final exams will be held in March, the pre-boards will be held February.

Just like board exams, during the pre-boards too candidates will get an extra 15 minutes to read the question paper. One hour extra will be given to differently-abled candidates. The first language exam will be for 100 marks and the rest of the subjects will be for 80 marks.

KSEEB Karnatak Board: Date sheet

February 17 – First language

February 18 – Mathematics

February 19 – Second Language

February 20 – Third language

February 22 – Social science

February 24 – Science

The Karnataka Board has also released the KSEEB final exam date sheet. The Karnataka class 10 boards will be held from March 27 to April 9. The practical and oral exams will be held on April 11 at respective centres. In the previous academic year, over 8.41 lakh students had appeared for the SSLC or class 10 board exam of Karnataka board.

