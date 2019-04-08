Karnataka KSEEB SSLC, II PUC result 2019 date: Here are the latest updates

SSLC, II PUC result 2019 date: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will be declaring the results for the pre-university exams by April-end. Talking to indianexpress.com, commissioner of the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) P.C. Jaffer said that result can be expected by April end. The result was released last year on May 1. Similarly, the Karnataka SSLC exam result was announced in the first week of May. The Karnataka Board will follow computerised evaluation.

From this year, the evaluators have to upload marks online. “In the SSLC 2018 supplementary exam, we tried this system and found that it was successful, so this process will be followed for the 2019 SSLC exam. However, for the II PU exam, we will follow both the manual system as well as the online system as no trial was done,” the commissioner said at a press meet on Monday. The system is expected to reduce the errors in uploading the marks, he said.

The exam was conducted in March 2018. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website — kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

To check the result, candidates can visit the official website and open the result link. The link will be activated once the result is announced. To clear the PUC exam, candidates need to secure 35 per cent aggregate marks. Students will need to score a minimum of 70 marks in the language papers and 30 marks each in individual subjects for a total of 210 out of 600 marks.

This year, around 8.41 lakh students have registered for the SSLC exam, while 6.73 lakh students for the PU II exam. Last year the PU II exam result was declared on April 30, while SSLC on May 7, 2019.